Dr. Ngoc-Bich Nikki Phan Le, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Ngoc-Bich Nikki Phan Le, MD is an Urology Specialist in Austin, TX. They specialize in Urology, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Female Pelvic Medicine and Reconstructive Surgery. They graduated from JEFFERSON MED COLL-THOS JEFFERSON UNIV|Jefferson Medical College, Philadelphia, Pa and is affiliated with St. David's North Austin Medical Center, St. David's Medical Center, St. David's Round Rock Medical Center, St. David's South Austin Medical Center and Arise Austin Medical Center.
Austin Diagnostic Clinic - Circle C5701 W Slaughter Ln Bldg C, Austin, TX 78749 Directions (512) 795-1858Monday8:00am - 8:00pmTuesday8:00am - 8:00pmWednesday8:00am - 8:00pmThursday8:00am - 8:00pmFriday8:00am - 8:00pmSaturday9:00am - 5:00pmSunday9:00am - 5:00pm
The Austin Diagnostic Clinic - North12221 N Mopac Expy, Austin, TX 78758 Directions (512) 795-1857
Hospital Affiliations
- St. David's North Austin Medical Center
- St. David's Medical Center
- St. David's Round Rock Medical Center
- St. David's South Austin Medical Center
- Arise Austin Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of North Carolina
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
This doctor listens to you. She is patient and has a great bedside manner. She is highly skilled in what she does. I had a major surgery with her, and everything went just as planned. Her entire staff is also amazing.
- Urology
- 18 years of experience
- English
- UCLA Hosp|University of California Los Angeles David Geffen School of Medicine, Los Angeles,CA
- University of Florida College of Medicine, Gainesville,FL
- JEFFERSON MED COLL-THOS JEFFERSON UNIV|Jefferson Medical College, Philadelphia, Pa
- Female Pelvic Medicine and Reconstructive Surgery and Urology
Dr. Phan Le has seen patients for Urinary Incontinence, Vaginal Prolapse and Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Phan Le on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
