Dr. Nbalia Soumah, DO

Obstetrics & Gynecology
3 (11)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Nbalia Soumah, DO is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Mission Hills, CA. They graduated from WESTERN UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES.

Dr. Soumah works at Facey Medical Group in Mission Hills, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Facey Medical Group
    11333 Sepulveda Blvd, Mission Hills, CA 91345 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (818) 869-7254
  2. 2
    Facey Medical Group Womens Center
    11165 Sepulveda Blvd, Mission Hills, CA 91345 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (818) 837-5770

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Fetal Cardiac Screening
Pregnancy Non-Stress Test
Syphilis Screening
Fetal Cardiac Screening Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Non-Stress Test Chevron Icon
Syphilis Screening Chevron Icon
Bacteriuria Screening Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Chlamydia Infection Screening Chevron Icon
Dipstick Urinalysis Chevron Icon
Fetal Ultrasound Chevron Icon
First Trimester Screening Chevron Icon
Genetic Screening for Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Gonorrhea Screening Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B Virus Screening Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Screening Chevron Icon
HIV Screening Chevron Icon
Hysterectomy - Open Chevron Icon
Infertility Evaluation Chevron Icon
Mammography Chevron Icon
Menopause Evaluation and Treatment Chevron Icon
Newborn Metabolic Screening Chevron Icon
Nuchal Translucency Screening Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Phenylketonuria Screening Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Test Chevron Icon
Rh Incompatibility Screening Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Infections Screening Chevron Icon
STD Screening Chevron Icon
Trichomoniasis Screening Chevron Icon
Urine Pregnancy Test Chevron Icon
Uterine Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Vaginosis Screening Chevron Icon
C-Section Chevron Icon
Colpopexy Chevron Icon
Encounters for Normal Pregnancies Chevron Icon
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding Chevron Icon
High Risk Pregnancy Chevron Icon
HPV (Human Papillomavirus) Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cysts Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Abnormalities Chevron Icon
Perimenopause Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
Vaginal Prolapse Surgery Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 11 ratings
    Patient Ratings (11)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (6)
    Nov 16, 2022
    I was hesitant on Dr. Soumah after reading some of these reviews and learning she was the doctor on call when I was in labor. However, I'm here to write this review to undo those other reviews. I had a wonderful experience with her and she delivered my daughter safely and efficiently.
    Christine — Nov 16, 2022
    About Dr. Nbalia Soumah, DO

    Specialties
    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, French
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1679529093
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • WESTERN UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Nbalia Soumah, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Soumah is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Soumah has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Soumah has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Soumah works at Facey Medical Group in Mission Hills, CA. View the full address on Dr. Soumah’s profile.

    11 patients have reviewed Dr. Soumah. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Soumah.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Soumah, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Soumah appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

