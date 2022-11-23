Dr. Nazrah Franco, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Franco is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Nazrah Franco, MD
Overview
Dr. Nazrah Franco, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Saint Petersburg, FL. They graduated from Boston University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Bayfront Health Saint Petersburg and St. Joseph's Hospital.
Dr. Franco works at
Locations
1
Bayfront Family Health Center700 6TH ST S, Saint Petersburg, FL 33701 Directions (727) 893-6116
2
Bayfront Health Medical Group8730 4TH ST N, Saint Petersburg, FL 33702 Directions (727) 893-6060
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- Bayfront Health Saint Petersburg
- St. Joseph's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
NEW FEATURE
What is treatment frequency?
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures.
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.
Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work
How was your appointment with Dr. Franco?
My husband and I both see Dr. Franco. Our previous PCP left the practice, so we switched to her. Even though we have moved some 20 miles away, we still prefer to see her than find a new doctor.
About Dr. Nazrah Franco, MD
- Family Medicine
- English
- 1427469147
Education & Certifications
- Bayfront Fam Med Res
- Boston University School Of Medicine
- BOSTON UNIVERSITY
- Family Practice
A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Franco has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Franco accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Franco has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Franco works at
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Franco. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Franco.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Franco, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Franco appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.