Overview

Dr. Nazmul Huda, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Elkhart, IN. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT STONY BROOK and is affiliated with Elkhart General Hospital, St. Peter's Health Regional Medical Center and St. Vincent Healthcare.



Dr. Huda works at Elkhart Cardiology in Elkhart, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Chest Pain, Heart Disease and Electrocardiogram (EKG) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.