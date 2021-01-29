Dr. Nazmul Huda, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Huda is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Nazmul Huda, MD
Overview
Dr. Nazmul Huda, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Elkhart, IN. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT STONY BROOK and is affiliated with Elkhart General Hospital, St. Peter's Health Regional Medical Center and St. Vincent Healthcare.
Dr. Huda works at
Locations
-
1
Elkhart Cardiology303 S Nappanee St Ste A, Elkhart, IN 46514 Directions (574) 296-3466
-
2
Elkhart General Hospital600 East Blvd, Elkhart, IN 46514 Directions (574) 296-3466
Hospital Affiliations
- Elkhart General Hospital
- St. Peter's Health Regional Medical Center
- St. Vincent Healthcare
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Huda?
Dr Huda is very reassuring and thorough! Staff is very attentive and great to deal with. I am very happy with them!
About Dr. Nazmul Huda, MD
- Cardiology
- English
- 1609076777
Education & Certifications
- STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT STONY BROOK
- Cardiovascular Disease and Interventional Cardiology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Huda has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Huda accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Huda has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Huda works at
Dr. Huda has seen patients for Chest Pain, Heart Disease and Electrocardiogram (EKG), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Huda on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Huda. The overall rating for this provider is 2.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Huda.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Huda, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Huda appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.