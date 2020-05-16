See All Cardiothoracic Surgery in Morristown, NJ
Dr. Nazly Shariati, MD

Cardiothoracic Surgery
5.0 (31)
Accepting new patients
28 years of experience
Dr. Nazly Shariati, MD is a Cardiothoracic Surgery Specialist in Morristown, NJ. They specialize in Cardiothoracic Surgery, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from University Of Cincinnati College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Hackensack Meridian Mountainside Medical Center and Hackensack University Medical Center.

Dr. Shariati works at Children's Surgical Services in Morristown, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Thoracentesis, Video-Assisted Thoracoscopic Surgery (VATS) or Thoracotomy and Lung Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Morristown Medical Center
    100 Madison Ave, Morristown, NJ 07960 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (201) 481-2053
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Hackensack Meridian Mountainside Medical Center
  • Hackensack University Medical Center

Thoracentesis Chevron Icon
Video-Assisted Thoracoscopic Surgery (VATS) or Thoracotomy Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision Chevron Icon
Thoracoscopic Wedge Resection Chevron Icon
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax) Chevron Icon
Decortication and Pleurectomy Chevron Icon
Lobectomy, Open Chevron Icon
Lung Removal (Partial or Complete): Open, or Resection of Lung Tumor: Open Chevron Icon
Lymphadenectomy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Thoracoscopic Excision of Lung With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Thoracoscopic Lobectomy Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Aortic Ectasia Chevron Icon
Aortic Stenosis Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Boerhaave's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Cardiac Tamponade Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Duodenal Polypectomy Chevron Icon
Empyema Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Empyema
Esophageal Cancer Chevron Icon
Esophageal Fistula Chevron Icon
Excision of Esophageal Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Stomach Tumor Chevron Icon
Excision of Tracheal Tumor or Stenosis Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Gastrotomy Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Laparotomy Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Lung Neoplasms, Not Specified as Malignant Chevron Icon
Mediastinal Tumors, Malignant Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Stenosis Chevron Icon
Neuroendocrine Tumors Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Pleural Cancer Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Arteriovenous Malformation Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Embolism Chevron Icon
Pyloric Stenosis Chevron Icon
Removal or Destruction of Rectal or Intestinal Tumor (incl. Colonoscopy, Proctosigmoidoscopy, Sigmoidoscopy and Control of Hemorrhage) Chevron Icon
Rib Fracture Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Septic Embolism Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Thoracoscopic Pneumonectomy Chevron Icon
Thoracoscopic Thymectomy Chevron Icon
Thymomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Thymomas
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Chevron Icon
Tracheal Surgery Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Devon Health
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Health Net
    • MagnaCare
    • MultiPlan
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • QualCare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 31 ratings
    Patient Ratings (31)
    5 Star
    (31)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    May 16, 2020
    Dr. Shriati was wonderful. Answered all my questions. Got me booked for all the pretesting and scans quickly. Couldn't have asked for a better thoracic surgeon. Explained everything in thoroughly. Would definitely recommend her to anyone.
    Elaine M Gaglioti — May 16, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Nazly Shariati, MD

    • Cardiothoracic Surgery
    • 28 years of experience
    • English
    • 1992770168
    Education & Certifications

    • Montefiore Medical Center Albert Einstein College of Medicine
    • Morristown Medical Center
    • University Of Cincinnati College Of Medicine
    • General Surgery and Thoracic Cardiovascular Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Nazly Shariati, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shariati is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Shariati has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Shariati has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Shariati works at Children's Surgical Services in Morristown, NJ. View the full address on Dr. Shariati’s profile.

    Dr. Shariati has seen patients for Thoracentesis, Video-Assisted Thoracoscopic Surgery (VATS) or Thoracotomy and Lung Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Shariati on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    31 patients have reviewed Dr. Shariati. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shariati.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shariati, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shariati appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

