Overview

Dr. Nazli Emadi, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Columbia, MD. 

Dr. Emadi works at Nazli Emadi, LLC in Columbia, MD. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Cigna and UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Nazli Emadi
    10808 Hickory Ridge Rd, Columbia, MD 21044 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (410) 881-2106

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Borderline Personality Disorder Chevron Icon
Cocaine Addiction Chevron Icon
Dissociative Disorder Chevron Icon
Dissociative, Conversion, and Factitious Disorders Chevron Icon
Drug and Alcohol Dependence Chevron Icon
Ketamine Infusions Chevron Icon
Medication Management Chevron Icon
Personality Disorders Chevron Icon
Phobia Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Psychogenic Disorders (incl. Psychogenic Pain) Chevron Icon
Psychosis Chevron Icon
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness Chevron Icon
Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Schizophreniform and Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Somatoform Disorders Chevron Icon
Supportive Counseling Chevron Icon
Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (TMS) Chevron Icon
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Medicare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    About Dr. Nazli Emadi, MD

    • Psychiatry
    • English
    • 1962880245
    Education & Certifications

    • Psychiatry
