Dr. Nazlee Navabi, MD

Internal Medicine
0 (0)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Nazlee Navabi, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Seattle, WA. 

Dr. Navabi works at UW Medicine Primary Care at Shoreline in Seattle, WA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    UW Medicine Primary Care at Shoreline
    325 9th Ave Fl 2, Seattle, WA 98104

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  Harborview Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Search for conditions or procedures.
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs)
Tonsillitis
HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus)
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs)
Tonsillitis
HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus)

Treatment frequency



Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs)
Tonsillitis
HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus)
Abdominal Pain
Achilles Tendinitis
Acidosis
Actinic Keratosis
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Acute Pharyngitis
Acute Sinusitis
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Allergic Conjunctivitis
Allergic Rhinitis
Anemia
Animal Allergies
Anxiety
Arthritis
Arthritis of the Elbow
Asthma
Ataxia
Athlete's Foot
Back Pain
Bladder Infection
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Bursitis
Calcium Metabolism Disorders
Cellulitis
Chest Pain
Chlamydia Infections
Chronic Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Chronic Pain
Cold Sore
Constipation
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Cough
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Dehydration
Dermatitis
Dermatitis Due to Drugs
Dermatitis Due to Substances Taken Internally
Diabetes
Diabetes Counseling
Diabetes Type 1
Diabetes Type 2
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Diabetic Polyneuropathy
Diarrhea
Dizziness
Dry Eyes
Dry Skin
Dysentery
Dyshydrotic Eczema
Dyslipidemia
Dysphagia
Ear Ache
Earwax Buildup
Electrocardiogram (EKG)
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Esophagitis
Fecal Occult Blood Test for Colorectal Cancer
Fungal Nail Infection
Gastritis
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Genital Herpes
Genital Warts
Gonorrhea Infections
Gout
Hair Loss
Headache
Heart Disease
Heart Palpitations
Heartburn
Hemorrhoids
Hernia
Herpes Simplex Infection
Hives
Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing
Hypercalcemia
Hyperlipidemia
Hypertension
Hypogonadism
Hypotension
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal)
Hypothyroidism
Immunization Administration
Influenza (Flu)
Insomnia
Irritable Bowel Syndrome
Itchy Skin
Jock Itch
Joint Pain
Leg and Foot Ulcers
Limb Cramp
Limb Pain
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload
Lipid Disorders
Liver Damage from Alcohol
Low Back Pain
Low Blood Oxygen Level
Magnesium Metabolism Disorders
Malaise and Fatigue
Malnutrition
Mineral Metabolism Disorders
Muscle Spasm
Nasopharyngitis
Nausea
Nighttime Urination (Nocturia)
Nosebleed
Obesity
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
Osteopenia
Otitis Media
Outer Ear Infection
Overweight
Painful Urination (Dysuria)
Pap Smear
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Pharyngitis
Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Plantar Fasciitis
Pneumonia
Pollen Allergy
Polyneuropathy
Polyuria
Potassium Deficiency
Proteinuria
Rash
Reflux Esophagitis
Ringworm
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Seborrheic Dermatitis
Secondary Hypertension
Secondary Renovascular Hypertension
Shortness of Breath
Sinusitis
Sleep Apnea
Swine Flu
Syphilis Infections
Tension Headache
Testicular Dysfunction
Tinea Versicolor
Tobacco Use Disorder
Urinary Incontinence
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis
Vertigo
Viral Hepatitis
Vitamin B Deficiency
Vitamin D Deficiency
Warts
Wheezing
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Nazlee Navabi, MD

  Internal Medicine
  English
  1164849261
Education & Certifications

  Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Nazlee Navabi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Navabi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Navabi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Navabi works at UW Medicine Primary Care at Shoreline in Seattle, WA. View the full address on Dr. Navabi’s profile.

Dr. Navabi has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Navabi.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Navabi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Navabi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

