Dr. Nazish Ekram, MD

Internal Medicine
3.5 (5)
Dr. Nazish Ekram, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Wheaton, IL. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT BERKELEY and is affiliated with Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital.

Dr. Ekram works at Duly Health and Care in Wheaton, IL.

Locations

    Duly Health and Care - Internal Medicine
    150 E Willow Ave Ste 200, Wheaton, IL 60187 (630) 665-6200

  Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital

Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
Acute Sinusitis
Painful Urination (Dysuria)
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
Acute Sinusitis
Painful Urination (Dysuria)

Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
Acute Sinusitis
Painful Urination (Dysuria)
Abdominal Pain
Acidosis
  • View other providers who treat Acidosis
Acne
  • View other providers who treat Acne
Acute Pharyngitis
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Allergic Rhinitis
Anemia
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Animal Allergies
Ankle Sprains and Strains
Anxiety
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Arthritis
Asthma
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Back Pain
Bladder Infection
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Bunion
  • View other providers who treat Bunion
Cellulitis
Chest Pain
Chronic Neck Pain
Chronic Pain
Chronic Sinusitis
Confusion
Constipation
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Cough
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Dehydration
Diabetes Type 1
Diabetes Type 2
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Diabetic Polyneuropathy
Diarrhea
  • View other providers who treat Diarrhea
Difficulty With Walking
Dizziness
Dyslipidemia
Dysphagia
Earwax Buildup
Elbow Sprain
Electrocardiogram (EKG)
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Enteritis
Familial Hypercholesterolemia
Fever
  • View other providers who treat Fever
Fibromyalgia
Gait Abnormality
Ganglion Cyst
Gas-Bloat Syndrome
Gastritis
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Gout
  • View other providers who treat Gout
Hair Loss
Hammer Toe
Headache
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Heart Disease
Heart Palpitations
Hernia
  • View other providers who treat Hernia
Herpes Simplex Infection
Hip Sprain
Hyperkalemia
Hyperlipidemia
Hypertension
Hypogonadism
Hypokalemia
Hypothyroidism
Immunization Administration
Influenza (Flu)
Insomnia
  • View other providers who treat Insomnia
Irritable Bowel Syndrome
Joint Pain
Leg and Foot Ulcers
Limb Pain
Limb Swelling
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload
Lipid Disorders
Low Back Pain
Malaise and Fatigue
Malnutrition
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
Muscle Weakness
Nail and Nail Bed Infection
Nausea
  • View other providers who treat Nausea
Nighttime Urination (Nocturia)
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis
Nosebleed
Obesity
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Hip
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Osteopenia
Osteoporosis
Otitis Media
Outer Ear Infection
Overweight
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Peptic Ulcer
Pharyngitis
Plantar Fasciitis
Polyneuropathy
Polyuria
  • View other providers who treat Polyuria
Postnasal Drip
Proteinuria
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Rash
  • View other providers who treat Rash
Runner's Knee
Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation
Shortness of Breath
Sinusitis
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Testicular Dysfunction
Tinnitus
  • View other providers who treat Tinnitus
Urinary Incontinence
Urinary Stones
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis
Venous Insufficiency
Vertigo
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Viral Enteritis
Vitamin B Deficiency
Vitamin D Deficiency
Wellness Examination
Wheezing
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
    Aetna
    Anthem
    Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Blue Cross Blue Shield
    CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Cigna
    First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    Humana
    MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    May 30, 2019
    Dr. Ekram is wonderful! She's caring and thorough. So pleased she's my new doctor.
    About Dr. Nazish Ekram, MD

    Internal Medicine
    English
    1346496965
    Education & Certifications

    UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT BERKELEY
    Internal Medicine
    Dr. Ekram has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Ekram has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.

    Dr. Ekram works at Duly Health and Care in Wheaton, IL.

    5 patients have reviewed Dr. Ekram. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ekram, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ekram appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

