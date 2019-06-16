Dr. Nazir Khaja, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Khaja is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Nazir Khaja, MD
Overview
Dr. Nazir Khaja, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Torrance, CA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 61 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / OSMANIA MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Providence Little Company Of Mary Medical Center Torrance and Torrance Memorial Medical Center.
Dr. Khaja works at
Locations
Warmdoc Inc23639 Hawthorne Blvd Ste 200, Torrance, CA 90505 Directions (310) 370-4660
Hospital Affiliations
- Providence Little Company Of Mary Medical Center Torrance
- Torrance Memorial Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Nazir Khaja, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 61 years of experience
- English
- 1962428102
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / OSMANIA MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Khaja has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Khaja accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Khaja has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Khaja has seen patients for Gastritis, Malnutrition, Diverticulitis and Intestinal, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Khaja on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Khaja. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Khaja.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Khaja, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Khaja appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.