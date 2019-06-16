Overview

Dr. Nazir Khaja, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Torrance, CA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 61 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / OSMANIA MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Providence Little Company Of Mary Medical Center Torrance and Torrance Memorial Medical Center.



Dr. Khaja works at Center For Healthier Living in Torrance, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Gastritis, Malnutrition, Diverticulitis and Intestinal along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.