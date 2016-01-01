Dr. Nazima Abrarova, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Abrarova is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Nazima Abrarova, MD
Overview
Dr. Nazima Abrarova, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Elizabeth, NJ. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from First Tashkent State Medical Institute and is affiliated with Trinitas Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Abrarova works at
Locations
1
Trinitas Regional Medical Center225 Williamson St, Elizabeth, NJ 07202 Directions (908) 994-5000Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
2
Morristown Medical Center100 Madison Ave, Morristown, NJ 07960 Directions (973) 971-6451Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
3
Obgyn Special Care LLC240 Williamson St Ste 304, Elizabeth, NJ 07202 Directions (908) 282-2000
Hospital Affiliations
- Trinitas Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Nazima Abrarova, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 28 years of experience
- English, Russian
- 1487850319
Education & Certifications
- First Tashkent State Medical Institute
