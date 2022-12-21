Dr. Nazila Rad, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rad is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Nazila Rad, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Nazila Rad, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Torrance, CA. They specialize in Neurology, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Clinical Neurophysiology. They graduated from ISFAHAN UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Torrance Memorial Medical Center.
Dr. Rad works at
Locations
-
1
South Bay Neurology3655 Lomita Blvd Ste 302, Torrance, CA 90505 Directions (424) 383-1045Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
-
2
PMI Torrance Neurology4201 Torrance Blvd Ste 560, Torrance, CA 90503 Directions (424) 212-5360
Hospital Affiliations
- Torrance Memorial Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- Medicare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Rad is a knowledgeable, conscientious physician, who really cares about patient well being. I appreciate all her help and deligence. She diagnosed my parent with a terminal neurological disease after we saw few doctors. She was always compassionate, helpful and accessible through his end of life care. God bless you Dr Rad.
About Dr. Nazila Rad, MD
- Neurology
- 18 years of experience
- English, Persian
- 1932549425
Education & Certifications
- Keck School Of Med University Of Southern California
- Kaiser Permanente -- LAMC
- Montefiore Med Ctr-Albert Einstein Coll Med
- ISFAHAN UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
- Clinical Neurophysiology and Neurology
