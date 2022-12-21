See All Neurologists in Torrance, CA
Dr. Nazila Rad, MD

Neurology
4.5 (26)
Accepting new patients
18 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Nazila Rad, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Torrance, CA. They specialize in Neurology, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Clinical Neurophysiology. They graduated from ISFAHAN UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Torrance Memorial Medical Center.

Dr. Rad works at South Bay Neurology in Torrance, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

These providers are on the medical staff of UCLA Santa Monica Medical Center.

Locations

    South Bay Neurology
    3655 Lomita Blvd Ste 302, Torrance, CA 90505
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    PMI Torrance Neurology
    4201 Torrance Blvd Ste 560, Torrance, CA 90503

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Torrance Memorial Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Vertigo
Sudoscan
ImPACT Testing
Vertigo
Sudoscan
ImPACT Testing

Treatment frequency



Vertigo
Sudoscan
ImPACT Testing
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Ataxia
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis
Cerebrovascular Disease
Cognitive Function Testing
Difficulty With Walking
Epilepsy
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders
Gait Abnormality
Headache
Herniated Disc
Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy
Low Back Pain
Memory Evaluation
Migraine
Myelopathy
Nerve Conduction Studies
Parkinson's Disease
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Restless Leg Syndrome
Seizure Disorders
Spinal Stenosis
Stroke
Trigeminal Neuralgia
Alzheimer's Disease
Ambulatory EEG With Video Monitoring
Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS)
Aneurysm
Autonomic Disorders
Balance Disorders
Botox® for Chronic Migraine
Brachial Plexus Palsy
Brain Aneurysm
Brain Disorders
Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuritis
Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuropathy
Chronic Pain
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS)
Concussion
Dementia
Dizziness
Dystonia
Essential Tremor
Insomnia
Intervertebral Disc Disease
Memory Loss
Movement Disorders
Multiple Sclerosis (MS)
Muscle Atrophy
Muscle Diseases
Muscular Dystrophy (MD)
Myasthenia Gravis
Myoclonus
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve)
Neuro-Muscular Conditions
Neuropathy, Motor and Sensory
Ocular Myasthenia Gravis
Polyneuropathy
Post-Traumatic Headache
Rasmussen's Syndrome
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy
Seizure
Sleep Apnea
Stiff-Man Syndrome
Syncope
Temporal Arteritis
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA)
Traumatic Brain Injury
Tremor
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 26 ratings
    Patient Ratings (26)
    5 Star
    (23)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    How was your appointment with Dr. Rad?

    Dec 21, 2022
    Dr Rad is a knowledgeable, conscientious physician, who really cares about patient well being. I appreciate all her help and deligence. She diagnosed my parent with a terminal neurological disease after we saw few doctors. She was always compassionate, helpful and accessible through his end of life care. God bless you Dr Rad.
    About Dr. Nazila Rad, MD

    • Neurology
    • 18 years of experience
    • English, Persian
    • 1932549425
    Education & Certifications

    • Keck School Of Med University Of Southern California
    • Kaiser Permanente -- LAMC
    • Montefiore Med Ctr-Albert Einstein Coll Med
    • ISFAHAN UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
    • Clinical Neurophysiology and Neurology
