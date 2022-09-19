Dr. Slimani has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Naziha Slimani, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Naziha Slimani, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Orlando, FL. They graduated from NATIONAL INSTITUTE D'ENSEIGNEMENT SUPERIEUR EN SCIENCES MEDICALES / MOSTAGANEM and is affiliated with Adventhealth Orlando.
Locations
UCF Health for OCSO3400 Quadrangle Blvd, Orlando, FL 32817 Directions (407) 266-3627Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventhealth Orlando
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Slimani?
She spends time with me, explains all, thorough, keeps up with my many medical issues, orders correct tests and procedures, answers questions and understanding. I highly recommend her.
About Dr. Naziha Slimani, MD
- Internal Medicine
- English, Arabic
- 1548623408
Education & Certifications
- NATIONAL INSTITUTE D'ENSEIGNEMENT SUPERIEUR EN SCIENCES MEDICALES / MOSTAGANEM
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Slimani speaks Arabic.
