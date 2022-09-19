See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Orlando, FL
Dr. Naziha Slimani, MD

Internal Medicine
3.5 (7)
Call for new patient details

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Naziha Slimani, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Orlando, FL. They graduated from NATIONAL INSTITUTE D'ENSEIGNEMENT SUPERIEUR EN SCIENCES MEDICALES / MOSTAGANEM and is affiliated with Adventhealth Orlando.

Dr. Slimani works at UCF Health in Orlando, FL. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    UCF Health for OCSO
    3400 Quadrangle Blvd, Orlando, FL 32817 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (407) 266-3627
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Adventhealth Orlando

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Abdominal Pain
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Allergic Rhinitis
Abdominal Pain
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Allergic Rhinitis

Treatment frequency



Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Animal Allergies Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Bladder Infection Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Chronic Fatigue Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Emphysema Chevron Icon
Fever Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Muscle Weakness Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Proteinuria Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Thyroid Goiter Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Wellness Examination Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Patient Ratings (7)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Sep 19, 2022
    She spends time with me, explains all, thorough, keeps up with my many medical issues, orders correct tests and procedures, answers questions and understanding. I highly recommend her.
    Susan Canada — Sep 19, 2022
    
    Photo: Dr. Naziha Slimani, MD
    About Dr. Naziha Slimani, MD

    Specialties
    • Internal Medicine
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Arabic
    NPI Number
    • 1548623408
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • NATIONAL INSTITUTE D'ENSEIGNEMENT SUPERIEUR EN SCIENCES MEDICALES / MOSTAGANEM
    Board Certifications
    • Internal Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Slimani has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Slimani has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    7 patients have reviewed Dr. Slimani. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Slimani.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Slimani, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Slimani appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

