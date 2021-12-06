See All Neurosurgeons in Wichita, KS
Dr. Nazih Moufarrij, MD

Neurosurgery
Dr. Nazih Moufarrij, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Wichita, KS. They completed their fellowship with CLEVELAND CLINIC FOUNDATION

Dr. Moufarrij works at Wichita Surgical Specialists - Emporia in Wichita, KS. They frequently treat conditions like Low Back Pain, Brain Surgery and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Wichita Surgical Specialists - Emporia
    818 N Emporia St Ste 200, Wichita, KS 67214 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (316) 600-8150
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:30pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:30pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

  • Wesley Medical Center
  • Ascension Via Christi St. Francis
  • Kansas Spine and Specialty Hospital

Low Back Pain
Brain Surgery
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Low Back Pain
Brain Surgery
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)

Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Brain Surgery Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Brain Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Brain Cancer Chevron Icon
Broken Neck Chevron Icon
Cerebral Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid (CSF) Shunt - Insertion, Repair or Removal Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak) Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Craniectomy, Craniotomy, Surgery of Skull Base, Neuroendoscopy Chevron Icon
Deep Brain Stimulation Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Epilepsy
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Surgery Chevron Icon
Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Lamina Procedures (incl. Laminectomy, Laminoplasty, Laminotomy) Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Meningiomas Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Neuroplasty Chevron Icon
Neurostimulation Chevron Icon
Neurostimulator Implantation Chevron Icon
Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Pituitary Tumor Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Stimulation Chevron Icon
Spinal Fusion Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Stereotactic Radiosurgery Chevron Icon
Stereotactic Radiosurgery, Spinal or Cranial Chevron Icon
Subdural Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Acoustic Neuroma Chevron Icon
Acrocephalosyndactyly Chevron Icon
Arteriovenous Malformation (AVM) Brain Chevron Icon
Astrocytoma Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Brain Abscess Chevron Icon
Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Brain Tumor Surgery Chevron Icon
Cauda Equina Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Chiari Malformation Type 1 Chevron Icon
Chiari Malformation Type 2 Chevron Icon
Chordoma Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Chordoma
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Cranial Trauma Chevron Icon
Craniopharyngioma Chevron Icon
CyberKnife®, Cranial (Stereotactic Radiosurgery, Cranial) incl. Gamma Knife and LINAC Photon Beam Chevron Icon
Dural Repair or Other Spinal Cord Repair Chevron Icon
Epidural Block, Facet Blocks Chevron Icon
Epidural Lysis of Adhesions (LOA) Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Surgery Chevron Icon
Intracranial Arteriovenous Malformation (AVM) Repair Chevron Icon
Intracranial Surgery Chevron Icon
Medulloblastoma Chevron Icon
Meningomyelocele Chevron Icon
Moyamoya Disease Chevron Icon
Nerve Sheath Tumors Chevron Icon
Non-Coronary Angioplasty, Atherectomy, and Stenting Chevron Icon
Pain Pump Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Surgery Chevron Icon
Pituitary Gland Tumor Resection Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Primary Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Reconstruction for Craniosynos Chevron Icon
Repair Intracranial Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Schwannoma Chevron Icon
Skull Base Surgery Chevron Icon
Spina Bifida Chevron Icon
Spinal Compression Fracture Repair Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Injury Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Tumor Chevron Icon
Spinal Reconstructive Surgery for Deformities Chevron Icon
Spinal Tumor Surgery Chevron Icon
Stereotaxis Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Stroke
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Torticollis Chevron Icon
Transphenoidal Surgery Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
Vagus Nerve Stimulation (VNS) Chevron Icon
Ventriculoperitoneal Shunt Chevron Icon
Vertebral Column Tumors Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Dec 06, 2021
    In October 2020 I began to experience paralysis in the lower half of my body. An MRI revealed a large tumor attached to my spine that was strangling my spinal cord. Dr Moufarrij performed emergency surgery to relieve the pressure on my spinal cord and save my legs. 24 hours after the surgery I experienced noticeable improvement. One year later I have completely recovered except for some lingering body fatigue due to cancer treatments. Without the brilliant skill of Dr Moufarrij I would be in much worse condition. I met him literally minutes before the surgery and he explained the procedure including risks and benefits. He honestly and clearly answered all of my question and after just a few minutes he gained my complete confidence. I very highly recommend Dr Moufarrij. He is a wonderful man.
    Paul Klusman — Dec 06, 2021
    • Neurosurgery
    • English
    • CLEVELAND CLINIC FOUNDATION
