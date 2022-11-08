Dr. Nazih Iskander, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Iskander is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Nazih Iskander, MD
Overview
Dr. Nazih Iskander, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Southfield, MI. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Sports Medicine. They graduated from Univ Of Assiut, Fac Of Med, Assiut, Egypt.
Locations
Northwest Neurology Clinic21751 W 11 Mile Rd Ste 215, Southfield, MI 48076 Directions (877) 996-6724
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Medicare
- Self Pay
- Worker's Compensation
Ratings & Reviews
I recommend people to come to Dr. Iskander he is very professional and his staff are polite
About Dr. Nazih Iskander, MD
- Pain Medicine
- 37 years of experience
- English, Arabic and French
- 1568435683
Education & Certifications
- Cleveland Clinic Foundation
- Mercy Hospital/ Upmc, Pittsburgh, Pa
- Saint Francis Medical Center
- Univ Of Assiut, Fac Of Med, Assiut, Egypt
- Assiut University School Of Science
- Sports Medicine
Dr. Iskander has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Iskander accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Iskander has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Iskander speaks Arabic and French.
43 patients have reviewed Dr. Iskander. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Iskander.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Iskander, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Iskander appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.