Dr. Nazih Iskander, MD

Pain Medicine
4.5 (43)
Accepting new patients
37 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Nazih Iskander, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Southfield, MI. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Sports Medicine. They graduated from Univ Of Assiut, Fac Of Med, Assiut, Egypt.

Dr. Iskander works at Metro Pain Clinic in Southfield, MI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Northwest Neurology Clinic
    21751 W 11 Mile Rd Ste 215, Southfield, MI 48076 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (877) 996-6724

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 43 ratings
    Patient Ratings (43)
    5 Star
    (38)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Nov 08, 2022
    I recommend people to come to Dr. Iskander he is very professional and his staff are polite
    Zaineb jasim — Nov 08, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Nazih Iskander, MD

    Specialties
    • Pain Medicine
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 37 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Arabic and French
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1568435683
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Cleveland Clinic Foundation
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Mercy Hospital/ Upmc, Pittsburgh, Pa
    Residency
    Internship
    • Saint Francis Medical Center
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Univ Of Assiut, Fac Of Med, Assiut, Egypt
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • Assiut University School Of Science
    Undergraduate School
    Board Certifications
    • Sports Medicine
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Nazih Iskander, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Iskander is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Iskander has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Iskander has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Iskander works at Metro Pain Clinic in Southfield, MI. View the full address on Dr. Iskander’s profile.

    43 patients have reviewed Dr. Iskander. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Iskander.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Iskander, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Iskander appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

