Overview

Dr. Nazia Sidiq, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Bowling Green, OH. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from Nova Southeastern University College Of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with ProMedica Toledo Hospital and Wood County Hospital.



Dr. Sidiq works at BOWLING GREEN CLINIC INC in Bowling Green, OH. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.