Overview

Dr. Nazia Hasan, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Fairfield, CA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 15 years of experience. They graduated from GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Northbay Vacavalley Hospital and Northbay Medical Center.



Dr. Hasan works at NorthBay Health Gastroenterology in Fairfield, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Gastritis, Hernia and Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

