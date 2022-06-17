Dr. Nazia Bandukwala, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bandukwala is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Nazia Bandukwala, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Nazia Bandukwala, DO is an Urology Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They graduated from PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Piedmont Hospital.
Dr. Bandukwala works at
Locations
Piedmont Physicians Urology Specialists275 Collier Rd NW Ste 400, Atlanta, GA 30309 Directions (404) 605-4848
Hospital Affiliations
- Piedmont Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Before going to the visiteI was scared, because I read negative reviews on this doctor, but she is just amazing. my question is: why there are people who like to spend their time with making negative statements, and why some websites prefer to report only negative opinions? She is gentle, calm, cute, very competent and prompt to help. By the way the office is clean, no urines everywhere.
About Dr. Nazia Bandukwala, DO
- Urology
- English
Education & Certifications
- PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
- Urological Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bandukwala has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bandukwala accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bandukwala has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bandukwala works at
Dr. Bandukwala has seen patients for Urinary Incontinence, Overactive Bladder and Neurogenic Bladder, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bandukwala on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Bandukwala. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bandukwala.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bandukwala, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bandukwala appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.