Overview

Dr. Nazhat Sharma, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Hollister, CA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 59 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from University of Delhi / Maulana Azad Medical College and is affiliated with Saint Louise Regional Hospital.



Dr. Sharma works at Sharma Ophthalmic Services ( OLD NAME ) in Hollister, CA with other offices in Los Banos, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis), Allergic Conjunctivitis and Anterior Ischemic Optic Neuropathy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.