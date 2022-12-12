Overview

Dr. Nazer Qureshi, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Plainville, CT. They graduated from Dow Medical College and is affiliated with Hartford Hospital, The Hospital of Central Connecticut Bradley Memorial Campus, Capital Health Medical Center - Hopewell, Capital Health Regional Medical Center, Centrastate Medical Center, Hunterdon Medical Center, Inspira Medical Center Woodbury, Princeton Medical Center, Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital Hamilton, Saint Peter's University Hospital and St. Mary Medical Center.



Dr. Qureshi works at Hartford HealthCare Medical Group in Plainville, CT with other offices in Southington, CT and Princeton, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.