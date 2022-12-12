See All Neurosurgeons in Plainville, CT
Neurosurgery
4.5 (76)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Nazer Qureshi, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Plainville, CT. They graduated from Dow Medical College and is affiliated with Hartford Hospital, The Hospital of Central Connecticut Bradley Memorial Campus, Capital Health Medical Center - Hopewell, Capital Health Regional Medical Center, Centrastate Medical Center, Hunterdon Medical Center, Inspira Medical Center Woodbury, Princeton Medical Center, Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital Hamilton, Saint Peter's University Hospital and St. Mary Medical Center.

Dr. Qureshi works at Hartford HealthCare Medical Group in Plainville, CT with other offices in Southington, CT and Princeton, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Hartford HealthCare Medical Group
    210 N Mountain Rd Ste 201, Plainville, CT 06062 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (860) 223-0800
  2. 2
    Hartford HealthCare Medical Group
    55 Meriden Ave Ste 3G, Southington, CT 06489 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (860) 827-7690
  3. 3
    Princeton Brain Spine and Sports Medicine
    731 Alexander Rd Ste 200, Princeton, NJ 08540 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (609) 921-9001

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Hartford Hospital
  • The Hospital of Central Connecticut Bradley Memorial Campus
  • Capital Health Medical Center - Hopewell
  • Capital Health Regional Medical Center
  • Centrastate Medical Center
  • Hunterdon Medical Center
  • Inspira Medical Center Woodbury
  • Princeton Medical Center
  • Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital Hamilton
  • Saint Peter's University Hospital
  • St. Mary Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Low Back Pain
Broken Neck
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Low Back Pain
Broken Neck

Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Broken Neck Chevron Icon
Brain Cancer Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Chiari Malformation Type 1 Chevron Icon
Cranial Trauma Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Epilepsy
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Meningiomas Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Neurostimulation Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Subdural Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Acoustic Neuroma Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Ankylosing Vertebral Hyperostosis Chevron Icon
Astrocytoma Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Brain Abscess Chevron Icon
Brain Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Brain Tumor Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Cancer
Cauda Equina Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Cerebral Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak) Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Medulloblastoma Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Nerve Sheath Tumors Chevron Icon
Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Osteoporotic Spine Fractures Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Pineal Region Tumors Chevron Icon
Pituitary Tumor Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Primary Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Schwannoma Chevron Icon
Shunts Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Shunts
Spina Bifida Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Disorders Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Injury Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Tumor Chevron Icon
Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Spine Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Torticollis Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 76 ratings
    Patient Ratings (76)
    5 Star
    (65)
    4 Star
    (3)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (6)
    Dec 12, 2022
    Dec 12, 2022
My 86 year old mother needed back Surgey to relieve her never ending pain. Not only did Dr. Qureshi help my mother, he was also very patient with her during all aspects of her care. She is now pain free and a lot happier. I would definitely recommed Dr Qureshi to everyone that needs and excellent Neurosurgeon!
    Amy Zigas — Dec 12, 2022
    About Dr. Nazer Qureshi, MD

    Specialties
    • Neurosurgery
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1407978380
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Harvard University|University Of Arizona Health Science Center
    Residency
    • UNIVERSITY OF ARKANSAS FOR MEDICAL SCIENCES
    Internship
    • Baystate Medical Center / Tufts University
    Medical Education
    • Dow Medical College
    Board Certifications
    • Neurodevelopment Disabilities and Neurosurgery
