Dr. Nazer Qureshi, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Nazer Qureshi, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Plainville, CT. They graduated from Dow Medical College and is affiliated with Hartford Hospital, The Hospital of Central Connecticut Bradley Memorial Campus, Capital Health Medical Center - Hopewell, Capital Health Regional Medical Center, Centrastate Medical Center, Hunterdon Medical Center, Inspira Medical Center Woodbury, Princeton Medical Center, Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital Hamilton, Saint Peter's University Hospital and St. Mary Medical Center.
Hartford HealthCare Medical Group210 N Mountain Rd Ste 201, Plainville, CT 06062 Directions (860) 223-0800
Hartford HealthCare Medical Group55 Meriden Ave Ste 3G, Southington, CT 06489 Directions (860) 827-7690
Princeton Brain Spine and Sports Medicine731 Alexander Rd Ste 200, Princeton, NJ 08540 Directions (609) 921-9001
Hospital Affiliations
- Hartford Hospital
- The Hospital of Central Connecticut Bradley Memorial Campus
- Capital Health Medical Center - Hopewell
- Capital Health Regional Medical Center
- Centrastate Medical Center
- Hunterdon Medical Center
- Inspira Medical Center Woodbury
- Princeton Medical Center
- Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital Hamilton
- Saint Peter's University Hospital
- St. Mary Medical Center
My 86 year old mother needed back Surgey to relieve her never ending pain. Not only did Dr. Qureshi help my mother, he was also very patient with her during all aspects of her care. She is now pain free and a lot happier. I would definitely recommed Dr Qureshi to everyone that needs and excellent Neurosurgeon!
- Neurosurgery
- English
- 1407978380
- Harvard University|University Of Arizona Health Science Center
- UNIVERSITY OF ARKANSAS FOR MEDICAL SCIENCES
- Baystate Medical Center / Tufts University
- Dow Medical College
- Neurodevelopment Disabilities and Neurosurgery
Dr. Qureshi has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Qureshi accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Qureshi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Qureshi has seen patients for Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Qureshi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
76 patients have reviewed Dr. Qureshi. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Qureshi.
