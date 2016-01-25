Dr. Nazeeh Abunasra, DMD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Abunasra is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Nazeeh Abunasra, DMD
Overview
Dr. Nazeeh Abunasra, DMD is an Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery Specialist in Bristol, CT.
Dr. Abunasra works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Aspen Dental1128 Farmington Ave, Bristol, CT 06010 Directions (855) 384-3765Monday6:30am - 11:00pmTuesday6:30am - 11:00pmWednesday6:30am - 11:00pmThursday6:30am - 11:00pmFriday6:30am - 11:00pmSaturday7:00am - 9:00pmSunday7:00am - 5:30pm
-
2
Aspen Dental14 Commercial Rd, Leominster, MA 01453 Directions (844) 228-7072
-
3
Aspen Dental76 Newtown Rd, Danbury, CT 06810 Directions (844) 230-6391
-
4
Aspen Dental1600 S East Rd, Farmington, CT 06032 Directions (855) 384-3762
-
5
Aspen Dental342 Winchester St, Keene, NH 03431 Directions (844) 229-0090Monday6:30am - 11:00pmTuesday6:30am - 11:00pmWednesday6:30am - 11:00pmThursday6:30am - 11:00pmFriday6:30am - 11:00pmSaturday7:00am - 9:00pmSunday7:00am - 5:30pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Louisiana
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Delta Dental
- Dental Network of America
- DenteMax
- EmblemHealth
- Guardian
- Humana
- MetLife
- Principal Financial Group
- Total Dental Administrators PPO
- United Concordia
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Abunasra?
He was very professional,calm and truly did an impeccable job with my oral surgery. I had all of my wisdom teeth removed two which were impacted, one of he impacted was broken with a cyst around it. I had never had surgery before and was fully sedated for the procedure. I honestly only remember the very beginning and then waking up. It was so easy and really minimally uncomfortable. I appreciate the care he took with treating me and doing my surgery.
About Dr. Nazeeh Abunasra, DMD
- Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery
- English
- 1386679322
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Abunasra has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Abunasra accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Abunasra has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Abunasra works at
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Abunasra. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Abunasra.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Abunasra, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Abunasra appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.