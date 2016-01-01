Overview

Dr. Nazario Villasenor Jr, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Rome, GA. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Pain Medicine. They graduated from ROSS UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE & VETERINARY MEDICINE.



Dr. Villasenor Jr works at Mighty Oaks Pain and Spine Clinic LLC in Rome, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome, Chronic Pain and Chronic Neck Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.