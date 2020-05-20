Dr. Nazario Rivera Chaparro, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rivera Chaparro is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Nazario Rivera Chaparro, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Nazario Rivera Chaparro, MD is a Pediatric Infectious Disease Specialist in Charlotte, NC. They specialize in Pediatric Infectious Disease Medicine, has 10 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatric Infectious Disease Medicine. They graduated from University of Puerto Rico / Medical Sciences Campus|University Of Puerto Rico Medical Sciences Campus and is affiliated with Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center, Novant Health Huntersville Medical Center and Novant Health Matthews Medical Center.
Dr. Rivera Chaparro works at
Locations
Novant Health Pediatric Infectious Disease - Midtown201 Queens Rd, Charlotte, NC 28204 Directions (704) 908-2463
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Rivera-Chaparral was very thorough. He truly cares about his patients and helped us finally diagnose our son’s health issues. He went above and beyond.
About Dr. Nazario Rivera Chaparro, MD
- Pediatric Infectious Disease Medicine
- 10 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- Male
Education & Certifications
- University of Puerto Rico / Medical Sciences Campus|University Of Puerto Rico Medical Sciences Campus
- Pediatric Infectious Disease Medicine and Pediatrics
Hospital Affiliations
- Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center
- Novant Health Huntersville Medical Center
- Novant Health Matthews Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rivera Chaparro has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rivera Chaparro accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rivera Chaparro has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rivera Chaparro works at
Dr. Rivera Chaparro speaks Spanish.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Rivera Chaparro. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rivera Chaparro.
