Dr. Sharak has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Nazar Sharak, DO
Overview
Dr. Nazar Sharak, DO is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Vero Beach, FL. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 8 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from NOVA SOUTHEASTERN UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic Indian River Hospital.
Locations
Cleveland Clinic Indian River Hospital3450 11th Ct Ste 102, Vero Beach, FL 32960 Directions (772) 778-8687
Indian River Medical Center801 Wellness Way Ste 203, Sebastian, FL 32958 Directions (772) 778-8687
Hospital Affiliations
- Cleveland Clinic Indian River Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Sharak takes time to answer my questions, explain results in a manner easy to understand and reassure me when I’ve had concerns.
About Dr. Nazar Sharak, DO
- Internal Medicine
- 8 years of experience
- English
- 1306384839
Education & Certifications
- NOVA SOUTHEASTERN UNIVERSITY
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sharak accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sharak has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Sharak. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sharak.
