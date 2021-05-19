Dr. Nazar Al-Saidi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Al-Saidi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Nazar Al-Saidi, MD
Overview
Dr. Nazar Al-Saidi, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Owosso, MI. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF AL-MUSTANSIRIYAH / MUSTANSIRIYAH MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Memorial Healthcare.

Locations
Memorial Healthcare826 W King St, Owosso, MI 48867 Directions (989) 723-5211
Mid-michigan Behavioral Health PC721 N Shiawassee St Ste 201, Owosso, MI 48867 Directions (989) 725-8124
Hospital Affiliations
- Memorial Healthcare
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Al-Saudi has been my Dr for close to 20 yrs. he listens and is a very compassionate man I feel very lucky to have found him.
About Dr. Nazar Al-Saidi, MD
- Psychiatry
- 35 years of experience
- English
- 1831158153
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF AL-MUSTANSIRIYAH / MUSTANSIRIYAH MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Al-Saidi has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Al-Saidi accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Al-Saidi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Al-Saidi has seen patients for Personality Disorders, Psychosis Due to Mental Illness and Borderline Personality Disorder, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Al-Saidi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Al-Saidi. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Al-Saidi.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Al-Saidi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Al-Saidi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.