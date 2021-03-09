Overview

Dr. Nazanine Khairkhah, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Greenwich, CT. They specialize in Nephrology, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from ROSS UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE & VETERINARY MEDICINE and is affiliated with Greenwich Hospital and Stamford Hospital.



They frequently treat conditions like Vitamin D Deficiency along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.