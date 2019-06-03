Dr. Nazanin Khakpour, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Khakpour is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Nazanin Khakpour, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Nazanin Khakpour, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Tampa, FL.
Dr. Khakpour works at
Richard M. Schulze Family Foundation Outpatient Center at McKinley Campus10920 N. McKinley Drive, Tampa, FL 33612 Directions (813) 816-2262
- Aetna
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
Excellent and put me and my family at ease.
- General Surgery
- English, Persian
- Female
- 1548284169
- Baylor College Of Medicine|Baylor University
- Emory University
- General Surgery
- Moffitt Cancer Center
Dr. Khakpour has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Khakpour accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Khakpour has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Khakpour works at
Dr. Khakpour has seen patients for Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision, Axillary Lymph Node Dissection and Breast Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Khakpour on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Khakpour speaks Persian.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Khakpour. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Khakpour.
