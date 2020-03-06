Dr. Nazanin Firooz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Firooz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Nazanin Firooz, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Nazanin Firooz, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in West Hills, CA. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Rheumatology. They graduated from University Of California, Irvine, College Of Medicine and is affiliated with West Hills Hospital & Medical Center.
Dr. Firooz works at
Locations
Comprehensive Rheumatology Center23101 Sherman Pl Ste 507, West Hills, CA 91307 Directions (818) 598-0000
Hospital Affiliations
- West Hills Hospital & Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Health Net
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I think Dr. Firooz is a very smart. She has helped me so much. She told me I have osteo-arthritis and whatever it is she did is helping me. That is why I come back to her I can rely on her input and care. She is very educated and knows what she is taking about.
About Dr. Nazanin Firooz, MD
- Rheumatology
- 18 years of experience
- English, Persian and Spanish
- 1447437967
Education & Certifications
- Cedars - Sinai Medical Center
- Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center
- University Of California, Irvine, College Of Medicine
- Rheumatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Firooz has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Firooz accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Firooz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Firooz works at
Dr. Firooz has seen patients for Fibromyalgia, Arthritis and Polymyalgia Rheumatica (PMR), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Firooz on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Firooz speaks Persian and Spanish.
47 patients have reviewed Dr. Firooz. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Firooz.
