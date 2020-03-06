Overview

Dr. Nazanin Firooz, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in West Hills, CA. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Rheumatology. They graduated from University Of California, Irvine, College Of Medicine and is affiliated with West Hills Hospital & Medical Center.



Dr. Firooz works at Comprehensive Rheumatology Center in West Hills, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Fibromyalgia, Arthritis and Polymyalgia Rheumatica (PMR) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.