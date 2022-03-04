Dr. Nazanin Barzideh, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Barzideh is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Nazanin Barzideh, MD
Overview
Dr. Nazanin Barzideh, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Riverhead, NY. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from State University of New York Upstate Medical University and is affiliated with North Shore University Hospital.
Locations
SightMD NY Riverhead54 Commerce Ave, Riverhead, NY 11901 Directions (631) 727-0880
Hospital Affiliations
- North Shore University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
- Oxford Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Diagnosed me correctly when others did not over 6 months time. Excellent communication and skills. I would not use anyone else.
About Dr. Nazanin Barzideh, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 22 years of experience
- English, Persian and Polish
Education & Certifications
- Burt M Glaser National Retina Institute
- Suny Hlth Sci Ctr Brooklyn, Ophthalmology Ny Medical College, Internal Medicine
- Downstate Medical Center
- State University of New York Upstate Medical University
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Barzideh has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Barzideh accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Barzideh has seen patients for Retinitis Pigmentosa (RP), Chorioretinal Scars and Vitreous Hemorrhage, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Barzideh on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Barzideh speaks Persian and Polish.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Barzideh. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Barzideh.
