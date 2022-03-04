Overview

Dr. Nazanin Barzideh, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Riverhead, NY. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from State University of New York Upstate Medical University and is affiliated with North Shore University Hospital.



Dr. Barzideh works at SightMD NY Riverhead in Riverhead, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Retinitis Pigmentosa (RP), Chorioretinal Scars and Vitreous Hemorrhage along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.