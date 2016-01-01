Dr. Nayyer Mujteba, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mujteba is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Nayyer Mujteba, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Nayyer Mujteba, MD is a Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Specialist in Duluth, MN. They specialize in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from Universidad Tecnologica De Santiago, Santo Domingo Campus and is affiliated with Essentia Health St. Mary's Medical Center and Essentia Health St. Mary's Hospital-Superior.
Essentia Health-Duluth Clinic 3rd Street Building400 E 3rd St Fl 5, Duluth, MN 55805 Directions
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Minnesota
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
- 26 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1306909775
- Universidad Tecnologica De Santiago, Santo Domingo Campus
- Essentia Health St. Mary's Medical Center
- Essentia Health St. Mary's Hospital-Superior
Dr. Mujteba has seen patients for Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, Low Back Pain and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mujteba on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
