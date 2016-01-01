Overview

Dr. Nayyer Mujteba, MD is a Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Specialist in Duluth, MN. They specialize in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from Universidad Tecnologica De Santiago, Santo Domingo Campus and is affiliated with Essentia Health St. Mary's Medical Center and Essentia Health St. Mary's Hospital-Superior.



Dr. Mujteba works at Essentia Health-Duluth Clinic 3rd Street Building in Duluth, MN. They frequently treat conditions like Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, Low Back Pain and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.