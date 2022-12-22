Dr. Nayyar Syed, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Syed is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Nayyar Syed, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Nayyar Syed, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Mount Pleasant, TX. They specialize in Hematology, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Medical Oncology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KARACHI / DOW MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Christus Mother Frances Hospital- Winnsboro, Paris Regional Medical Center and Titus Regional Medical Center.
Locations
Mount Pleasant Patty & Bo Pilgrim Cancer Center2101 Mulberry Ave, Mount Pleasant, TX 75455 Directions (903) 434-4850Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Mt. Vernon506 Texas Highway 37, Mt Vernon, TX 75457 Directions (903) 434-4850
Texas Oncology-Winnsboro719 W Coke Rd, Winnsboro, TX 75494 Directions (903) 434-4850
Hospital Affiliations
- Christus Mother Frances Hospital- Winnsboro
- Paris Regional Medical Center
- Titus Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I have PTSD, my trauma had a lot of so with doctors, while in the military. I never trust any doctor, but this god send of an person, treated with with dignity and respect, as an African American I never felt that degree of humanity. He is an asset and should be training others in cultures diversity! Love this Man of God!
About Dr. Nayyar Syed, MD
- Hematology
- 29 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1154411635
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF KARACHI / DOW MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Medical Oncology
