Dr. Nayvis Iglesias, MD

Family Medicine
4.5 (33)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Nayvis Iglesias, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Doral, FL. They graduated from Uiversidad De Cencias Mdicas De La Havana.

Dr. Iglesias works at West Palm Beach Office in Doral, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Doral Office
    3650 NW 82nd Ave Ste 502, Doral, FL 33166 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (305) 594-9333

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Skin Screenings
Worker's Compensation Evaluations
Drug Allergy Testing
Skin Screenings Chevron Icon
Worker's Compensation Evaluations Chevron Icon
Drug Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Blood Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Cardiovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Cholesterol Diseases Chevron Icon
Diabetes Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Infectious Diseases Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
McMurray's Test Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Patch Testing Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Evaluation - Child and Adolescent Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Procedures Chevron Icon
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
Tuberculosis Screening Chevron Icon
VAP Lipid Testing Chevron Icon
Weight Loss Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Assurant Health
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Medicaid
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 33 ratings
    Patient Ratings (33)
    5 Star
    (30)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (2)
    About Dr. Nayvis Iglesias, MD

    • Family Medicine
    • English, Spanish
    • 1003002817
    Education & Certifications

    • Policlinico Comunitario Docente Enrique Betancourt Neninger
    • Uiversidad De Cencias Mdicas De La Havana
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Nayvis Iglesias, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Iglesias is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Iglesias has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Iglesias has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Iglesias works at West Palm Beach Office in Doral, FL. View the full address on Dr. Iglesias’s profile.

    33 patients have reviewed Dr. Iglesias. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Iglesias.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Iglesias, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Iglesias appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

