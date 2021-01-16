Dr. Nayla Chaptini, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chaptini is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Nayla Chaptini, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Nayla Chaptini, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Park Ridge, IL. They specialize in Cardiology, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Amer U Beirut and is affiliated with Northwest Community Hospital.
Park Side Cardiology1875 Dempster St Ste 525, Park Ridge, IL 60068 Directions (847) 698-3600
- Northwest Community Hospital
Dr. Chaptini is a very attentive and caring physician who takes the time to listen and give guidance to her patient.
- 20 years of experience
- English, Arabic
- Cook County Hospital
- Tufts New England Medical Center
- Amer U Beirut
- Cardiovascular Disease
