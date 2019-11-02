See All Plastic Surgeons in Pasadena, CA
Dr. Nayiri Doudikian Scaff, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
2.5 (8)
Accepting new patients
26 years of experience
Dr. Nayiri Doudikian Scaff, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Pasadena, CA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from Hahnemann University and is affiliated with Glendale Memorial Hospital and Health Center.

Dr. Doudikian Scaff works at Nayiri Doudikian-Scaff MD in Pasadena, CA with other offices in Glendale, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Bedsores, Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection and or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield of California and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Nayiri Doudikian-scaff M.d. Inc.
    960 E Green St Ste 168, Pasadena, CA 91106 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (626) 432-4600
  2. 2
    Glendale Memorial Hospital and Health Center
    1420 S Central Ave, Glendale, CA 91204 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (626) 432-4600
  3. 3
    Huntington Memorial Hospital
    100 W California Blvd, Pasadena, CA 91105 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (626) 432-4600
  4. 4
    USC Verdugo Hills Hospital
    1812 Verdugo Blvd, Glendale, CA 91208 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (818) 790-7100

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Glendale Memorial Hospital and Health Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Bedsores
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy)
Second-Degree Burns
Bedsores
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy)
Second-Degree Burns

Treatment frequency



Bedsores Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bedsores
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Second-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Third-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
Gigantomastia Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Large Breasts Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Plastic Surgical Procedures Chevron Icon
Skin Aging Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Wrinkles Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wrinkles
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 8 ratings
    Patient Ratings (8)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Nov 02, 2019
    Dr. Doudikian-Scaff is a great surgeon. Very honest and very kind. She was very helpful and kind.
    — Nov 02, 2019
    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 26 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Armenian
    NPI Number
    • 1063435493
    Education & Certifications

    • Harper University Hospital
    • Huntington Memorial Hospital
    Medical Education
    • Hahnemann University
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Nayiri Doudikian Scaff, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Doudikian Scaff is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Doudikian Scaff has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Doudikian Scaff has seen patients for Bedsores, Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection and or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Doudikian Scaff on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    8 patients have reviewed Dr. Doudikian Scaff. The overall rating for this provider is 2.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Doudikian Scaff.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Doudikian Scaff, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Doudikian Scaff appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

