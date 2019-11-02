Overview

Dr. Nayiri Doudikian Scaff, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Pasadena, CA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from Hahnemann University and is affiliated with Glendale Memorial Hospital and Health Center.



Dr. Doudikian Scaff works at Nayiri Doudikian-Scaff MD in Pasadena, CA with other offices in Glendale, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Bedsores, Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection and or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield of California and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.