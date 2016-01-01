Overview

Dr. Nayel Sayegh, MD is an Urology Specialist in Yonkers, NY. They specialize in Urology, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from COMMUNITY HOSPITAL OF ROANOKE VALLEY / COLLEGE OF HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Saint John's Riverside Hospital and Saint Joseph's Medical Center.



Dr. Sayegh works at Yonkers Urology PC in Yonkers, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Polyuria and Hypogonadism along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.