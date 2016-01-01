Dr. Nayel Sayegh, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sayegh is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Nayel Sayegh, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Nayel Sayegh, MD is an Urology Specialist in Yonkers, NY. They specialize in Urology, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from COMMUNITY HOSPITAL OF ROANOKE VALLEY / COLLEGE OF HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Saint John's Riverside Hospital and Saint Joseph's Medical Center.
Yonkers Urology PC944 N Broadway Ste G6, Yonkers, NY 10701 Directions (914) 378-1000
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint John's Riverside Hospital
- Saint Joseph's Medical Center
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Urology
- 47 years of experience
- English, Arabic
- 1750486031
- COMMUNITY HOSPITAL OF ROANOKE VALLEY / COLLEGE OF HEALTH SCIENCES
- Urology
Dr. Sayegh has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sayegh accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sayegh has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sayegh has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Polyuria and Hypogonadism, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sayegh on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Sayegh speaks Arabic.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Sayegh. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sayegh.
