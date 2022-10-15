Dr. Nayeema Ahmed, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ahmed is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Nayeema Ahmed, MD
Overview
Dr. Nayeema Ahmed, MD is an Obstetrics Specialist in Anaheim, CA. They specialize in Obstetrics, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from Ross University, School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Anaheim Global Medical Center, Fountain Valley Regional Hospital and Medical Center and South Coast Global Medical Center.
Dr. Ahmed works at
Locations
Nandi Wijesinghe MD947 S Anaheim Blvd Ste 240, Anaheim, CA 92805 Directions (714) 635-4424
Hospital Affiliations
- Anaheim Global Medical Center
- Fountain Valley Regional Hospital and Medical Center
- South Coast Global Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Ahmed is a fantastic physician. Dr. Ahmed was recommended to me this year for a few problems I was having. The staff was very courteous and the office was tidy. Dr. Ahmed was extremely pleasant and patiently answered all of my questions. Dr. Ahmed took immediate action to order tests, ultrasounds, and other procedures in response to the problem I was experiencing and scheduled my surgery for a week later. Dr. Ahmed is very respectful and has excellent bedside manners. I had a feeling and knew I was in capable hands. Dr. Ahmed, I sincerely appreciate all of your assistance! You are a superb doctor and a lifesaver!
About Dr. Nayeema Ahmed, MD
- Obstetrics
- 23 years of experience
- English, Bengali and Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Drexel University College of Medicine
- Ross University, School Of Medicine
- University of California Irvine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ahmed has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ahmed accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ahmed has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ahmed works at
Dr. Ahmed has seen patients for Vaginal Delivery and VBAC, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ahmed on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Ahmed speaks Bengali and Spanish.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Ahmed. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ahmed.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ahmed, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ahmed appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.