Dr. Nayankumar Patel, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Nayankumar Patel, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Lubbock, TX. They completed their residency with Catheterization M C Bklyn Queens Inc
Dr. Patel works at
Locations
Kidney & Blood Pressure Clinic1126 Slide Rd Unit 4B, Lubbock, TX 79416 Directions (806) 793-8447
CMC Family Clinic2000 W 21st St Ste W1, Clovis, NM 88101 Directions (806) 793-8447Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Covenant Hospital Levelland
- Covenant Medical Center
- Grace Clinic at 50th
- Muleshoe Area Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Nayankumar Patel, MD
- Nephrology
- English
- 1972796985
Education & Certifications
- Catheterization M C Bklyn Queens Inc
- Nephrology
