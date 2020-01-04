See All General Surgeons in Royal Oak, MI
Dr. Nayana Dekhne, MD

Breast Surgery
4.7 (13)
Accepting new patients
25 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Nayana Dekhne, MD is a Breast Surgery Specialist in Royal Oak, MI. They specialize in Breast Surgery, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from Dr Vaishampayan Memorial Medical College, Maharashtra University Of Health Sciences and is affiliated with Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak.

Dr. Dekhne works at BEAUMONT HEALTH HOSPITAL in Royal Oak, MI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    William Beaumont Hospital
    3601 W 13 Mile Rd, Royal Oak, MI 48073 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (248) 688-9860
    Monday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Tuesday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Wednesday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Thursday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Friday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Saturday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Sunday
    Closed Open 24 Hours

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Priority Health

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 13 ratings
    Patient Ratings (13)
    5 Star
    (12)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    About Dr. Nayana Dekhne, MD

    Specialties
    • Breast Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 25 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Hindi
    NPI Number
    • 1396704227
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Dr Vaishampayan Memorial Medical College, Maharashtra University Of Health Sciences
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Nayana Dekhne, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dekhne is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Dekhne has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Dekhne has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Dekhne works at BEAUMONT HEALTH HOSPITAL in Royal Oak, MI. View the full address on Dr. Dekhne’s profile.

    13 patients have reviewed Dr. Dekhne. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dekhne.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dekhne, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dekhne appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

