Dr. Nayana Dekhne, MD is a Breast Surgery Specialist in Royal Oak, MI. They specialize in Breast Surgery, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from Dr Vaishampayan Memorial Medical College, Maharashtra University Of Health Sciences and is affiliated with Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak.



Dr. Dekhne works at BEAUMONT HEALTH HOSPITAL in Royal Oak, MI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.