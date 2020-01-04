Dr. Nayana Dekhne, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dekhne is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Nayana Dekhne, MD
Dr. Nayana Dekhne, MD is a Breast Surgery Specialist in Royal Oak, MI. They specialize in Breast Surgery, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from Dr Vaishampayan Memorial Medical College, Maharashtra University Of Health Sciences and is affiliated with Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak.
William Beaumont Hospital3601 W 13 Mile Rd, Royal Oak, MI 48073
- Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
She is an incredible surgeon - smart, professional, confident, direct, knowledgeable, confident, calming, kind, helpful, informative, focused and has a great sense of humor. She has a wonderful bedside manner and I trust her 100%. She has been my doctor since 2006 -- indeed a great lady.
About Dr. Nayana Dekhne, MD
- Breast Surgery
- 25 years of experience
- English, Hindi
Education & Certifications
- Dr Vaishampayan Memorial Medical College, Maharashtra University Of Health Sciences
Dr. Dekhne has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Dekhne accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dekhne has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Dekhne works at
Dr. Dekhne speaks Hindi.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Dekhne. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dekhne.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dekhne, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dekhne appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.