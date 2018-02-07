Dr. Nayan Kothari, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kothari is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Nayan Kothari, MD
Overview
Dr. Nayan Kothari, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in New Brunswick, NJ. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 61 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from BANGALORE UNIVERSITY / KEMPEGOWDA INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL SCIENCE and is affiliated with Saint Peter's University Hospital.
Dr. Kothari works at
Locations
-
1
Cares254 Easton Ave, New Brunswick, NJ 08901 Directions (732) 937-6008MondayClosed Open 24 HoursTuesdayClosed Open 24 HoursWednesdayClosed Open 24 HoursThursdayClosed Open 24 HoursFridayClosed Open 24 HoursSaturdayClosed Open 24 HoursSundayClosed Open 24 Hours
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Peter's University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Kothari?
Dr Kothari is an excellent doctor who truly cares and takes the time to attend to patient needs. He has been instrumental in providing proper care and treatment for our daughter facing multiple health challenges. We wish Dr Kothari and his staff at St Peter's all the Very Best life has to offer!
About Dr. Nayan Kothari, MD
- Rheumatology
- 61 years of experience
- English, Gujarati and Hindi
- 1881648244
Education & Certifications
- BANGALORE UNIVERSITY / KEMPEGOWDA INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL SCIENCE
- Internal Medicine and Rheumatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kothari has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kothari accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kothari has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kothari works at
Dr. Kothari speaks Gujarati and Hindi.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Kothari. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kothari.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kothari, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kothari appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.