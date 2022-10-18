Dr. Nayan Desai, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Desai is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Nayan Desai, MD
Overview
Dr. Nayan Desai, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Fremont, CA. They specialize in Neurology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from Bj Medical College, Ahmedabad, Gujarat University.
Locations
Palo Alto Medical Foundation - Fremont Main Lab3200 Kearney St, Fremont, CA 94538 Directions (510) 490-1222
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Desai is a kind and caring doctor. He was helpful in prescribing the right medication for my migraines. He is interested in his patients' personal lives to determine what could be contributing to their illnesses. I like that he cares and wants to learn more about me personally, instead of simply diagnosing me and leaving right after a brief interaction.
About Dr. Nayan Desai, MD
- Neurology
- 33 years of experience
- English, Chinese
- 1710953773
Education & Certifications
- Henry Ford Hospital
- Bj Medical College, Ahmedabad, Gujarat University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Desai has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Desai accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Desai has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Desai. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Desai.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Desai, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Desai appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.