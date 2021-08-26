See All Rheumatologists in Orange, CA
Dr. Naya McKinnon, MD Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. Naya McKinnon, MD

Rheumatology
3 (56)
Accepting new patients
17 years of experience

Offers telehealth

icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Naya McKinnon, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Orange, CA. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Nevada School Of Medicine.

Dr. McKinnon works at UC Irvine Medical Center in Orange, CA with other offices in Las Vegas, NV. They frequently treat conditions like Arthritis, Osteoarthritis and Bursitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    Uci Medical Center
    101 The City Dr S, Orange, CA 92868 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (714) 456-7002
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
  2. 2
    Las Vegas Physicians Research Group
    351 N Buffalo Dr Ste B, Las Vegas, NV 89145 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (702) 505-4230

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Arthritis
Osteoarthritis
Bursitis
Arthritis
Osteoarthritis
Bursitis

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bursitis
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Chondrocalcinosis Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Gout
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Lupus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lupus
Muscle Weakness Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Polymyalgia Rheumatica (PMR) Chevron Icon
Psoriatic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Raynaud's Disease Chevron Icon
Sjögren's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Systemic Sclerosis Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Amyloidosis Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Antiphospholipid Syndrome (APS) Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Fatigue Syndrome Chevron Icon
Classic Polyarteritis Nodosa Chevron Icon
Cutaneous Lupus Erythematosus Chevron Icon
Dermatomyositis Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Familial Mediterranean Fever Chevron Icon
Fever Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fever
Hepatitis B - Immune Response Chevron Icon
Immune Thrombocytopenic Purpura (ITP) Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Juvenile Chronic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Nerve Blocks Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Polymyositis Chevron Icon
Scleroderma Chevron Icon
Still's Disease Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
Vasculitis Chevron Icon
Wegener's Granulomatosis Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 56 ratings
    Patient Ratings (56)
    5 Star
    (29)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (3)
    1 Star
    (23)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. McKinnon?

    Aug 26, 2021
    Dr. Naya McKinnon has been my rheumatologist for nearly 8 years. She has seen me through lupus nephritis and then wrangling my SLE under control to where I am only on baby doses of immune suppressants and in remission. Once she is in the room with you she listens to what is going on. While she is usually a few minutes late to get into the room with you, it is because she is providing excellent care for other patients. But she doesn't load up her schedule like some doctors. The other doctors I saw prior to her nearly killed me by thinking there was no way a 44-year-old white dude could have SLE and didn't treat me at all. I am convinced that is what led to the kidney involvement. I cannot imagine going through SLE without someone like her guiding me.
    Dave High — Aug 26, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Naya McKinnon, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Naya McKinnon, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. McKinnon to family and friends

    Dr. McKinnon's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. McKinnon

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Naya McKinnon, MD.

    About Dr. Naya McKinnon, MD

    Specialties
    • Rheumatology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 17 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1841229929
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University Of California
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Mayo Clinic
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • University Of Nevada School Of Medicine
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Naya McKinnon, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. McKinnon is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. McKinnon has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. McKinnon has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. McKinnon has seen patients for Arthritis, Osteoarthritis and Bursitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. McKinnon on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    56 patients have reviewed Dr. McKinnon. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McKinnon.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. McKinnon, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. McKinnon appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Naya McKinnon, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.