Dr. Naya McKinnon, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Naya McKinnon, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Orange, CA. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Nevada School Of Medicine.
Locations
1
Uci Medical Center101 The City Dr S, Orange, CA 92868 Directions (714) 456-7002Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
2
Las Vegas Physicians Research Group351 N Buffalo Dr Ste B, Las Vegas, NV 89145 Directions (702) 505-4230
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Naya McKinnon has been my rheumatologist for nearly 8 years. She has seen me through lupus nephritis and then wrangling my SLE under control to where I am only on baby doses of immune suppressants and in remission. Once she is in the room with you she listens to what is going on. While she is usually a few minutes late to get into the room with you, it is because she is providing excellent care for other patients. But she doesn't load up her schedule like some doctors. The other doctors I saw prior to her nearly killed me by thinking there was no way a 44-year-old white dude could have SLE and didn't treat me at all. I am convinced that is what led to the kidney involvement. I cannot imagine going through SLE without someone like her guiding me.
About Dr. Naya McKinnon, MD
- Rheumatology
- 17 years of experience
- English
- 1841229929
Education & Certifications
- University Of California
- Mayo Clinic
- University Of Nevada School Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. McKinnon has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. McKinnon accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. McKinnon has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. McKinnon has seen patients for Arthritis, Osteoarthritis and Bursitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. McKinnon on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
56 patients have reviewed Dr. McKinnon. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McKinnon.
