Dr. Nay Hoche Harris, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hoche Harris is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Nay Hoche Harris, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Nay Hoche Harris, MD is a Gynecology Specialist in Brooksville, FL. They completed their residency with Georgetown University Hospital
Dr. Hoche Harris works at
Locations
-
1
Suncoast Ob/Gyn All Women's Midwifery & Health Care11371 Cortez Blvd Ste 223, Brooksville, FL 34613 Directions (352) 310-1102
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Oak Hill Hospital
- HCA Florida Trinity Hospital
- Shorepoint Health Port Charlotte
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Careplus
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Fortified Provider Network
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- Magellan Complete Care
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Simply Healthcare Plans
- Sunshine Health
- Ultimate Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Hoche Harris?
I really don’t know how many kids we’d have at this point if I’d found Dr Hoche earlier. My husbands lucky my baby days are numbered and I’ll be lucky to get two more to add to our current duo. The struggle to find a doctor you trust both your life and the life of your baby in, is real. For years we limited our family, partially due to the lack of confidence we’d had in he doctors we’d encountered. Our daughter was born this last March with Trisomy 18, it was devastating, but I cannot imagine a more empathetic, intelligent, confident human to put my trust in during a time like that. Having her as my OB makes me actually excited to have more babies, not scared like I’ve always been before.
About Dr. Nay Hoche Harris, MD
- Gynecology
- English, Arabic, French and Spanish
- 1649404070
Education & Certifications
- Georgetown University Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hoche Harris has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hoche Harris accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Hoche Harris using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Hoche Harris has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hoche Harris works at
Dr. Hoche Harris has seen patients for Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea), Chronic Pelvic Pain and Abnormal Uterine Bleeding , and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hoche Harris on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Hoche Harris speaks Arabic, French and Spanish.
45 patients have reviewed Dr. Hoche Harris. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hoche Harris.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hoche Harris, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hoche Harris appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.