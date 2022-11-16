Dr. Nawar Tayyan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tayyan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Nawar Tayyan, MD
Dr. Nawar Tayyan, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Cardiology, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from AMERICAN UNIVERSITY OF BEIRUT / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital.
Cardiovascular and Interventional Consultants11920 Astoria Blvd Ste 220, Houston, TX 77089 Directions (281) 484-0900
- Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
very organized office and great experience
- Cardiology
- 26 years of experience
- English, Arabic and Spanish
- AMERICAN UNIVERSITY OF BEIRUT / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
- Cardiovascular Disease
Dr. Tayyan has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Tayyan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Tayyan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Tayyan has seen patients for Primary Pulmonary Hypertension, Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension) and Pulmonary Hypertension, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Tayyan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Tayyan speaks Arabic and Spanish.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Tayyan. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tayyan.
