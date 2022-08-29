Overview

Dr. Nawar Najjar, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Raynham, MA. They graduated from University Of Aleppo, Faculty Of Medicine and is affiliated with Carney Hospital, Morton Hospital, St. Elizabeth's Medical Center and Good Samaritan Medical Center.



Dr. Najjar works at University Orthopedics in Raynham, MA with other offices in Middleboro, MA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.