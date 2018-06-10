Overview

Dr. Nawaiz Ahmad, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from Universidad Pedagogica Y Technologica De Colombia and is affiliated with Brookdale Hospital Medical Center, NYC Health + Hospitals/Coney Island and Wyckoff Heights Medical Center.



Dr. Ahmad works at BROOKDALE HOSPITAL & MEDICAL CENTER in Brooklyn, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Hand Fracture , Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers) and Carpal Tunnel Syndrome along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.