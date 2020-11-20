Dr. Nawaf Murshed, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Murshed is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Nawaf Murshed, MD
Dr. Nawaf Murshed, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Livonia, MI. They specialize in Neurology, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from Wayne State Univ Som and is affiliated with Beaumont Hospital - Dearborn, Beaumont Hospital Taylor, Beaumont Hospital, Trenton, Beaumont Hospital, Wayne, Henry Ford Wyandotte Hospital and Promedica Monroe Regional Hospital.
Michigan Neuroscience Clinic20290 Middlebelt Rd, Livonia, MI 48152 Directions (734) 374-1112
Michigan Neuroscience Clinic11780 Telegraph Rd Ste 100, Taylor, MI 48180 Directions (734) 374-1112
- 3 721 N Macomb St Ste 6, Monroe, MI 48162 Directions (734) 374-1112
Wayne Neurology34815 W Michigan Ave, Wayne, MI 48184 Directions (734) 721-4739
Hospital Affiliations
- Beaumont Hospital - Dearborn
- Beaumont Hospital Taylor
- Beaumont Hospital, Trenton
- Beaumont Hospital, Wayne
- Henry Ford Wyandotte Hospital
- Promedica Monroe Regional Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
- Tricare
Professional and friendly staff, Dr Murshed is great takes time to explain and listen , very clean and modern building.
- Neurology
- 14 years of experience
- English, Arabic
- 1619102134
- Wayne State Univ Som
- WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY
- Neurology
Dr. Murshed has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Murshed accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Murshed has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Murshed has seen patients for All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Vertigo and Headache, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Murshed on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Murshed speaks Arabic.
23 patients have reviewed Dr. Murshed. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Murshed.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Murshed, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Murshed appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.