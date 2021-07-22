Overview

Dr. Navtika Desai, DO is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Hillsborough, NJ. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from Rowan U, School of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital Somerset.



Dr. Desai works at Navtika R Desai DO in Hillsborough, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Overweight, Obesity and Thyroid Goiter along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.