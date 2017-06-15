Dr. Navtej Rangi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rangi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Navtej Rangi, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Navtej Rangi, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Alexandria, LA. They completed their residency with Providence Hospital|Sinai Grace Hosp/grace Hospital|St Vincent Hospital
Locations
Cenla Heart Specialists2108 Texas Ave Ste 2061, Alexandria, LA 71301 Directions (318) 448-1041
Hospital Affiliations
- Bunkie General Hospital
- Christus Saint Frances Cabrini Hospital
- Lasalle General Hospital
- Trinity Medical
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
EXCELLENT EXCELLENT EXCELLENT, A VERY GREAT DOCTOR, HE DEFINITELY KNOWS HIS CARDIOLOGY. I WOULD HIGHLY RECOMMEND HIM TO ANYONE.... ??
About Dr. Navtej Rangi, MD
- Cardiology
- English
Education & Certifications
- Providence Hospital|Sinai Grace Hosp/grace Hospital|St Vincent Hospital
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rangi has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rangi accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rangi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rangi has seen patients for Hyperlipidemia, Hypertension and Electrocardiogram (EKG), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rangi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Rangi. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rangi.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rangi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rangi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.