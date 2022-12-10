See All Pain Medicine Doctors in Milwaukee, WI
Dr. Navtej Purewal, MD

Interventional Pain Medicine
3.5 (25)
Accepting new patients
39 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Navtej Purewal, MD is an Interventional Pain Medicine Specialist in Milwaukee, WI. They specialize in Interventional Pain Medicine, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from Christian Medical College and Brown Memorial Hospital, Ludhiana,India and is affiliated with Ascension Columbia Saint Mary's Hospital Milwaukee, Ascension SE Wisconsin Hospital - St. Joseph Campus, Aurora Saint Lukes Medical Center, Aurora West Allis Medical Center and Saint Lukes Medical Center.

Dr. Purewal works at Comprehensive Pain and Spine Clinic in Milwaukee, WI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Comprehensive Pain and Spine Clinic
    3305 S 20th St Ste 160, Milwaukee, WI 53215 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (414) 509-8826

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Ascension Columbia Saint Mary's Hospital Milwaukee
  • Ascension SE Wisconsin Hospital - St. Joseph Campus
  • Aurora Saint Lukes Medical Center
  • Aurora West Allis Medical Center
  • Saint Lukes Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Anesthesia
Anesthesia for High Risk Patients and Procedures
Arthritis
Anesthesia
Anesthesia for High Risk Patients and Procedures
Arthritis

Treatment frequency



Anesthesia Chevron Icon
Anesthesia for High Risk Patients and Procedures Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Conscious Sedation Chevron Icon
Epidural Steroid Injections Chevron Icon
Facet Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Lumbar Disc Degeneration Chevron Icon
Lumbar Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Lumbar Radiculopathy Chevron Icon
Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Nerve Blocks Chevron Icon
Pain Management Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 25 ratings
    Patient Ratings (25)
    5 Star
    (16)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (7)
    Dec 10, 2022
    He is very knowledgeable, experienced. I was treated with compassion and respect by him as well as his staff. Making first appointment was facilitated by the receptionist and was able to see him sooner than most pain physician in town. Great bedside manner. I will recommend him to anyone looking for care for acute or chronic pain
    Jay Sharma — Dec 10, 2022
    Photo: Dr. Navtej Purewal, MD
    About Dr. Navtej Purewal, MD

    Specialties
    • Interventional Pain Medicine
    • 39 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Hindi and Punjabi
    • 1922082312
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Loyola University Medical Center,Maywood Illinois
    • Christian Medical College and Brown Memorial Hospital, Ludhiana,India
    • Anesthesiology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Navtej Purewal, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Purewal is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Purewal has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Purewal has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Purewal works at Comprehensive Pain and Spine Clinic in Milwaukee, WI. View the full address on Dr. Purewal’s profile.

    25 patients have reviewed Dr. Purewal. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Purewal.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Purewal, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Purewal appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

