Dr. Navtej Purewal, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Navtej Purewal, MD is an Interventional Pain Medicine Specialist in Milwaukee, WI. They specialize in Interventional Pain Medicine, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from Christian Medical College and Brown Memorial Hospital, Ludhiana,India and is affiliated with Ascension Columbia Saint Mary's Hospital Milwaukee, Ascension SE Wisconsin Hospital - St. Joseph Campus, Aurora Saint Lukes Medical Center, Aurora West Allis Medical Center and Saint Lukes Medical Center.
Locations
Comprehensive Pain and Spine Clinic3305 S 20th St Ste 160, Milwaukee, WI 53215 Directions (414) 509-8826
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension Columbia Saint Mary's Hospital Milwaukee
- Ascension SE Wisconsin Hospital - St. Joseph Campus
- Aurora Saint Lukes Medical Center
- Aurora West Allis Medical Center
- Saint Lukes Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
He is very knowledgeable, experienced. I was treated with compassion and respect by him as well as his staff. Making first appointment was facilitated by the receptionist and was able to see him sooner than most pain physician in town. Great bedside manner. I will recommend him to anyone looking for care for acute or chronic pain
About Dr. Navtej Purewal, MD
- Interventional Pain Medicine
- 39 years of experience
- English, Hindi and Punjabi
- 1922082312
Education & Certifications
- Loyola University Medical Center,Maywood Illinois
- Christian Medical College and Brown Memorial Hospital, Ludhiana,India
- Anesthesiology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Purewal has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Purewal accepts Aetna and UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Purewal has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Purewal speaks Hindi and Punjabi.
25 patients have reviewed Dr. Purewal. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Purewal.
