Overview

Dr. Navtej Buttar, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Rochester, MN. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF INDIANAPOLIS / UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Mayo Clinic - Rochester.



Dr. Buttar works at Mayo Clinic - Rochester in Rochester, MN. They frequently treat conditions like Hernia, Malnutrition and Esophageal Varices along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

