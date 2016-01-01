Dr. Navtej Buttar, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Buttar is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Navtej Buttar, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Navtej Buttar, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Rochester, MN. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF INDIANAPOLIS / UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Mayo Clinic - Rochester.
Dr. Buttar works at
Locations
Rochester - Cancer200 1st St SW, Rochester, MN 55905 Directions (507) 405-0046
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Buttar?
About Dr. Navtej Buttar, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 24 years of experience
- English
- Male
Education & Certifications
- Harbor Hospital Center|Mayo Grad School Med/mayo Fndn|University Of Wi Hospital And Cli
- UNIVERSITY OF INDIANAPOLIS / UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE
Hospital Affiliations
- Mayo Clinic - Rochester
Frequently Asked Questions
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Buttar using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Buttar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Buttar works at
Dr. Buttar has seen patients for Hernia, Malnutrition and Esophageal Varices, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Buttar on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Buttar has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Buttar.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Buttar, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Buttar appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.