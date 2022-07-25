Dr. Singh has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Navneet Singh, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Navneet Singh, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Nephrology, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from TEXAS A&M UNIVERSITY / MAIN CAMPUS and is affiliated with CHI St. Luke's Health - Baylor St. Luke's Medical Center and Houston Methodist Hospital.
Dr. Singh works at
Locations
Kidney and Hypertension Consultants of Houston PA6550 Fannin St, Houston, TX 77030 Directions (217) 366-5434
Hospital Affiliations
- CHI St. Luke's Health - Baylor St. Luke's Medical Center
- Houston Methodist Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
He's a great doctor and knows exactly what he wants and is doing! I would recommend him at any time or day. He has great bedside manners and knows how to talk to his patients. He is very truthful and very patient. He truly listens to his patients. When I was in the hospital, he came in all the time to check to see how I was doing, he always made me feel special and comfortable.
About Dr. Navneet Singh, MD
- Nephrology
- 21 years of experience
- English
- 1578594024
Education & Certifications
- TEXAS A&M UNIVERSITY / MAIN CAMPUS
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Singh accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Singh has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Singh has seen patients for Alkalosis, Acidosis and Mineral Metabolism Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Singh on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Singh. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Singh.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Singh, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Singh appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.