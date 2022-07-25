Overview

Dr. Navneet Singh, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Nephrology, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from TEXAS A&M UNIVERSITY / MAIN CAMPUS and is affiliated with CHI St. Luke's Health - Baylor St. Luke's Medical Center and Houston Methodist Hospital.



Dr. Singh works at Kidney And Hypertension Consultants in Houston, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Alkalosis, Acidosis and Mineral Metabolism Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.